Crypto Platform Gemini Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed IPO

Gemini Space Station, Inc. said Friday that it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The global crypto platform said the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the listing have not yet been determined.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and Gemini cautioned that there is no certainty on whether or when it may be completed, or on its final size and terms.

If successful, Gemini intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GEMI.”

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have been appointed as lead bookrunners for the offering.

They are joined by Morgan Stanley and Cantor, also acting as lead bookrunners. Evercore ISI, Mizuho, Truist Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Needham & Company and Rosenblatt will act as bookrunners, while Academy Securities and AmeriVet Securities have been named co-managers.

The proposed IPO will only be made through a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, once available, can be obtained from Goldman Sachs or Citigroup.

Gemini noted that the registration statement has been filed but has not yet become effective. As such, the securities cannot be sold, nor offers to buy accepted, until approval is granted.

The company stressed that the announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such activity would be unlawful.