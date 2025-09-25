Nasdaq Expands AWS Partnership

Nasdaq and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Thursday that they have deepened their technology partnership with the launch of Nasdaq Calypso as a managed service on AWS.

The move is seen as a way to modernise financial infrastructure across capital markets and banking.

The Calypso platform, widely used for treasury and capital markets operations, will now be available as a fully managed cloud service, with Nasdaq overseeing the underlying technology.

This will allow institutions to streamline front-to-back-office workflows, strengthen risk management and meet evolving regulatory demands without the burden of maintaining complex legacy systems.

Magnus Haglind, Head of Capital Markets Technology at Nasdaq, described the move as “a strategic inflection point for infrastructure across the capital markets ecosystem”.

He added that cloud and managed services are “increasingly becoming the preferred model for mission-critical platforms” as firms seek scalability and resilience.

AWS said the collaboration would enable financial institutions to balance innovation with operational stability.

John Kain, Director of Financial Services Market Development, commented: “Our expanded collaboration enhances Nasdaq Calypso’s solution with high-performing, scalable and secure infrastructure.”

Nasdaq emphasised the benefits of the managed service, including faster technology upgrades, simplified data architecture and the integration of advanced AI analytics.

Nasdaq technology already underpins 97% of global systemically important banks, half of the top 25 stock exchanges and 35 central banks worldwide, underscoring its reach across financial markets.