Zero Hash Hits $1 Billion Valuation After $104m Raise Led by Interactive Brokers

Zero Hash, a leading provider of crypto and stablecoin infrastructure, has reached unicorn status after securing $104 million in a Series D-2 funding round, valuing the company at $1 billion.

The round was led by Interactive Brokers, with significant participation from major institutions including Morgan Stanley, Apollo-managed funds, SoFi, Jump Crypto, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, FTMO, IMC and Liberty City Ventures.

Existing backers such as PEAK6, tastytrade and Nyca Partners also took part. For several of these investors, it is said to mark their first commitment to crypto and stablecoin ventures.

The new funding lifts Zero Hash’s total capital raised to $275 million since its founding in 2017.

The company, which provides regulatory-compliant infrastructure enabling businesses to embed crypto, stablecoin and tokenisation services, said the capital will accelerate product expansion, talent growth and global reach.

Its infrastructure is already used by firms including Interactive Brokers, Stripe, BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, Franklin Templeton, DraftKings and Republic.

“We are building the AWS of on-chain infrastructure,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and founder of Zero Hash. “This raise, and the calibre of our investors, is testament to the trust we’ve built. Crypto, stablecoins and tokenisation aren’t coming – it’s here – and Zero Hash is the engine behind the scenes.”

Milan Galik, CEO of Interactive Brokers, said the firm was deepening its partnership with Zero Hash, highlighting its “regulatory-first approach and proven scalability”.

SoFi’s CEO, Anthony Noto, added that blockchain represents “a technology super cycle that will reshape financial services”.