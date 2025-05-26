Euroclear Bank Joins LCH RepoClear SA as a Member

Euroclear Bank’s Treasury division has become a member of LCH RepoClear SA, the London Stock Exchange Group announced.

As a member, Euroclear Bank will now participate in both the specials and €GCPlus segments of the RepoClear SA service, gaining access to Europe’s largest cleared liquidity pool.

The move is expected to deliver capital and operational efficiencies while enhancing Euroclear’s risk management capabilities.

GC Plus, the tri-party general collateral repo clearing service developed jointly by LCH and Euroclear in 2014, was integrated into RepoClear SA in 2023.

Since then, the platform has seen substantial growth, with a record €220 billion nominal cleared in the first quarter of 2025, an 83% increase from the previous quarter, and a further 120% jump in April.

“We are pleased to welcome our partner Euroclear Bank as the latest member of the RepoClear SA ecosystem,” said Michel Semaan, Global Head of LCH RepoClear. “This is a significant moment for the growth of the service, as we broaden the range of financial institutions we serve.”

Herve Foyan Djoudom, Head of Treasury and Asset and Liability Management at Euroclear Bank, added: “Expanding Euroclear Bank’s repo clearing capabilities enables us to achieve greater capital and operational efficiencies while enhancing our risk management solutions.”