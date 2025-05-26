Cboe Europe Announces Addition of London AIM Securities

Cboe Europe said Monday that it will begin offering trading in London AIM securities on the AMSM market segment of AIM across its CXE and BXE exchanges from Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

The inclusion will see AIM-listed stocks available on a range of Cboe platforms, including the Lit and Dark order books, the Periodic Auction book, the Closing Cross (3C), and Cboe BIDS Europe.

The exchange added that the securities will also be reportable as Exchange Trade Reports (ETRs).

Cboe confirmed that standard trading hours will apply, with orders accepted from 08:00 to 16:30 (London time), followed by the Closing Cross from 16:30 to 16:55. ETRs will be available from 07:50 to 18:00.

Market data for the newly added securities will be issued via Cboe’s existing London Units 1, 2 and 3 and will be included under current market data licences.

Clearing will be provided through existing arrangements with Cboe Clear, LCH Ltd, and SIX X-Clear, ensuring a seamless operational transition.

AIM securities will carry the MIC code “AIMX” in Cboe’s Symbol Reference Data Files, which will be accessible on the company’s website from Monday, 26 May.

Testing capabilities are said to already be live, with AIM stocks now available in the BXE and CXE Certification environments for order entry and ETR submission.