Leerink Partners Launches London Office, Marking International Expansion

Leerink Partners, a leading healthcare-focused investment bank, today announced the opening of its first international office in London, expanding its M&A advisory platform to better serve clients across Europe.

Eric Stewart has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to build the European Healthcare effort, in close collaboration with the broader investment banking team. He was most recently a Managing Director at Lazard, where he spent over a decade. Prior to joining Lazard in 2014, he was part of the Healthcare Investment Banking team at Houlihan Lokey and began his career at Stryker.

“Expanding into London gives us the footprint on which to build a leading M&A advisory business,” said Tom Davidson, Co-President of Leerink Partners, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking, and Vice Chairman. “Eric has a distinguished track record advising on notable transactions within the region and across the globe. I look forward to collaborating with Eric and the rest of our senior team to build the business.”

“I’m thrilled to join Leerink Partners during such a transformative period,” said Eric Stewart, Senior Managing Director. “Leerink’s singular focus on healthcare, deep industry relationships, and commitment to excellence create a powerful platform to serve clients across Europe. I look forward to helping expand the firm’s global presence and deliver trusted advice in a dynamic market.”

Leerink Partners LLC is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm’s experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception the firm has advised on $70 billion, helped clients raise over $175 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.