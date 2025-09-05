StoneX Expands into Physical Meat Trading with Right Corp Acquisition

StoneX Commodity Solutions (SCS), a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., announced Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of Right Corporation, a Bozeman-based physical meat-trading firm.

The move significantly broadens StoneX’s global trading capabilities.

Founded in 2000, Right Corporation provides trading and logistics services for independent meat packing operations, distributors, and end-users.

Under the leadership of owner Leslie Wright, the company has developed a strong reputation for customer service and long-standing industry relationships. Wright will remain with the business in a leadership role following the acquisition.

“This acquisition expands StoneX into physical meat trading, secures a meaningful client base and enhances our ability to serve processors, packers, distributors and end-users with greater scale, efficiency, and value,” said Brent Grecian, CEO and President of SCS.

“We are very pleased that Leslie, the driving force behind Right Corp, has chosen to continue with StoneX in a leadership role.”

Wright said the deal offered greater growth opportunities. “It provides Right Corp with greater access to capital and our clients with the institutional strength and resources of StoneX,” Wright commented.

“With our combined capabilities and the growth capital to scale, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

The acquisition also gives Right Corporation expanded international reach, with sourcing opportunities from Brazil, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand, complementing existing sales channels in Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia.

StoneX said the deal would enhance its price risk management offerings in the protein sector while supporting global supply resilience amid rising U.S. demand.