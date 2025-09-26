SC Ventures and Fujitsu Launch Project Quanta to Accelerate Quantum Applications

SC Ventures, the innovation arm of Standard Chartered, has partnered with Fujitsu to launch Project Quanta, a new initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of quantum computing in financial services and beyond.

The joint venture will combine Fujitsu’s advanced quantum hardware and software expertise with SC Ventures’ experience in building and scaling ventures.

Together, the firms plan to create a platform enabling corporates to explore, develop, and integrate quantum and quantum-inspired applications.

Fujitsu is currently working with RIKEN on the development of a 1,000-qubit superconducting quantum computer due to go live in fiscal 2026, with ambitions to scale to more than 10,000 physical qubits by 2030.

The project is expected to leverage these developments to build solutions initially focused on fraud detection, risk simulations, derivative pricing, algorithmic trading, and credit decision-making, with scope to expand into other sectors.

Apurv Suri, Client Engagement & Partnerships Lead at SC Ventures, said the industry remained fragmented, with firms excelling in either hardware or algorithmic tools. “By joining forces with Fujitsu, we want to unlock quantum resources and talent on one platform for corporates looking to scale their quantum capabilities,” he said.

Stafford Bond, Head of Growth Investments at Fujitsu UK, described the partnership as “a bold step toward democratising access to quantum capabilities,” highlighting its potential to deliver transformative value through innovation and integration.