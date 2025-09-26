Broadridge and WealthFeed Join Forces to Boost Advisor Lead Generation

Broadridge Financial Solutions said Thursday that it has partnered with WealthFeed to launch a new AI-driven lead generation and client nurturing platform for financial advisors.

Broadridge has also taken a minority stake in WealthFeed, signalling confidence in the firm’s growth trajectory.

The collaboration is expected to integrate WealthFeed’s real-time “money-in-motion” insights and prospecting tools with Broadridge’s AdvisorStream digital marketing platform.

This aims to help advisors identify opportunities linked to key life events and nurture relationships with tailored communications.

Mike Alexander, President of Broadridge Wealth Management, said the partnership equips advisors with digital tools that “free them to focus on personalising service and helping investors achieve their financial goals.”

WealthFeed’s Co-Founder and CEO, Sam Kendree, called the collaboration “transformative,” noting it will allow advisors to “act on key life events with precision and scale.”

The platform combines WealthFeed’s datasets with Broadridge’s InvestorView analytics to predict potential investable assets, helping advisors focus on the most promising prospects.

It will be available to independent advisors, RIA home offices and enterprises, offering automation, licensed content, and digital engagement capabilities.

Broadridge said the investment would accelerate WealthFeed’s product development while enhancing its own partner ecosystem, which already includes Salesforce, Uptiq, YourStake, and Wix.