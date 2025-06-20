Elon Musk’s X App to Add Trading and Investing Features

Elon Musk’s platform X is set to enter the financial services space, with in-app trading and investment features expected to launch in 2025, as part of a broader push to transform the social media company into an all-in-one “everything app.”

According to reports, X CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed at the Cannes Lions festival that users will “soon” be able to “transact your whole financial life on the platform.”

She added that it could include paying for a pizza, “or making an investment or a trade.”

The app is also reportedly developing a digital wallet and peer-to-peer payment service called X Money, which is expected to debut in the US with Visa as a partner.

X’s ambitions go beyond basic transactions. The company aims to rival financial platforms like Robinhood by enabling users to buy and sell assets directly within the app.

Features in development include tipping creators, storing value, and making purchases. A branded debit or credit card could also arrive before the end of 2025.

Musk’s long-term vision is to create a single platform combining messaging, commerce, payments, and investment.

“A whole commerce ecosystem and a financial ecosystem is going to emerge on the platform that does not exist today,” said Yaccarino.

However, regulatory hurdles loom. The addition of financial tools will require compliance with licensing and anti-money laundering rules.