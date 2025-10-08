Finalto Adopts eflow Global Technology to Boost Trade Surveillance and Compliance

Financial services provider Finalto has selected eflow Global’s regulatory technology platform to upgrade its trade surveillance and best execution monitoring, replacing multiple legacy systems with a unified, cloud-based solution.

The company said the integration consolidates Finalto’s previously fragmented compliance tools into a single platform, designed to improve the detection of suspicious activity, enhance reporting accuracy, and streamline compliance operations.

The system will also strengthen Finalto’s adherence to MiFID II regulations, while reducing the operational workload for its compliance teams.

Finalto said its decision was driven by the reliability and comprehensive functionality of eflow’s technology, which supports large-scale regulatory operations and automates complex workflows.

The platform enables the firm to consolidate multiple data files into one workflow, improving efficiency and providing better visibility across its trading activity.

“As a market leader serving clients worldwide and providing liquidity in thousands of financial markets, Finalto is strengthening its surveillance and execution oversight with eflow’s cloud-based platform,” said Paul Groves, CEO of Finalto.

He added that it delivers “advanced trade surveillance and analytics with robust MiFID II controls and comprehensive records.”

Ben Parker, CEO of eflow Global, said Finalto’s global reach and operational sophistication make it a natural fit for eflow’s technology.

“By consolidating all of Finalto’s trade surveillance and best execution processes into a single, integrated platform, we’re helping the firm manage vast amounts of data with precision and ensure compliance with stringent regulatory requirements,” Parker said.