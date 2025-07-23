CoinShares Asset Management Receives MiCA Authorisation

CoinShares Asset Management has become the first regulated asset manager in continental Europe to receive authorisation under the EU’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation, the company announced on Wednesday.

The approval, granted by the AMF, marks a major regulatory milestone for CoinShares, the European digital asset investment firm with over $9 billion in assets under management.

The company now holds a rare combination of MiCA, MiFID, and AIFM licences, allowing it to offer regulated portfolio management and investment advice across both traditional and digital assets.

“Receiving MiCA authorisation from the AMF is a pivotal milestone, not just for CoinShares, but for the entire European digital asset industry,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares.

“For too long, asset managers operating in crypto have been confined to partial or improvised regulatory frameworks. With MiCA, we now have a clear, harmonised structure across the EU.”

CoinShares is now positioned to deliver professional-grade portfolio management across the EU’s €33 trillion asset management market.

The firm’s operations are already passported in eight countries, including Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The MiCA authorisation enables CoinShares to address a key gap in the crypto investment space, where many firms operate without proper licensing.

“As a publicly listed company, our commitment to governance, accountability, and excellence is now matched by a regulatory foundation that enables us to serve our clients across all asset classes, from traditional to digital,” declared Mognetti.