Worldline Partners with Visa to Enhance Fraud Management Solution

On Thursday, Worldline declared plans to collaborate with Visa Acceptance Solutions to launch a cutting-edge fraud management solution.

The global payment services provider explained in its press release announcing the deal that the collaboration combines Worldline’s extensive transactional data with Visa’s Cybersource Decision Manager, offering businesses a powerful tool to combat fraud and optimise customer experiences.

The partnership is said to be particularly beneficial for the travel industry, where both Worldline and Visa have deep expertise. However, they add that the solution can be customised for a wide range of industries, including retail, digital, and gaming.

Fraud remains a significant challenge in the payments and digital commerce ecosystem. As fraud tactics become more sophisticated, businesses need to leverage data-driven insights and AI technology to stay ahead.

Worldline believes that through the integration of Decision Manager into its platform, businesses can benefit from an AI-powered solution that automatically identifies fraudulent activity and helps increase transaction acceptance rates.

“In today’s evolving threat landscape, data-driven insights are essential for combating sophisticated fraud tactics,” said Panteha Pedram, Worldline Global Head of Fraud Center of Excellence. “Our collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions allows us to leverage a vast dataset and advanced machine learning techniques to deliver a highly accurate and effective fraud detection solution.”

Tareq Muhmood, Senior Vice President of Value Added Services, Europe at Visa, said the collaboration with Worldline is “a fantastic example of how Visa empowers financial institutions and payment providers worldwide with AI-backed commerce solutions.”