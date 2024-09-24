Worldline Partners With Anadolubank Nederland For Cloud-Based Instant Payments

On Tuesday, payment services provider Worldline announced a strategic partnership with Anadolubank Nederland N.V. to provide a cloud-based instant payments solution.

The collaboration is said to enable Anadolubank to “seamlessly comply” with the new EU Instant Payments regulation, setting a precedent for other mid-size banks seeking to modernise their operations while adhering to regulatory standards.

Worldline said in its press release that its cloud-based solution offers various services, including instant payment processing, customer sanction screening, and stand-in funds check.

By implementing these capabilities, Anadolubank will now be able to offer secure, real-time fund transfers to its customers.

The partnership marks a milestone for mid-size banks, as Worldline’s solution is designed to address their specific needs and challenges.

“Worldline’s cloud-based instant payments solution is designed to meet the unique needs of mid-size banks, providing a comprehensive suite of services that ensure compliance, efficiency, scalability and a fast time-to-market,” said Worldline.

Key features of the solution include cloud-based processing, simplified onboarding, API connectivity, a sandbox environment, and stand-in funds check, ensuring efficient implementation and compliance.

Sheri Brandon, Head of New Business, Financial Services at Worldline, stated: “We are excited to welcome Anadolubank Nederland N.V. This partnership shows our commitment to providing mid-size banks with innovative, efficient, and scalable payment solutions.”

Tolga Koc, Director at Anadolubank Nederland N.V., echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of the partnership in the bank’s digital transformation journey. “Partnering with Worldline is a significant step in our digital transformation journey,” Koc said.