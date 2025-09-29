Visa Launches AI-Powered VCS Hub to Transform Commercial Payments

Visa has announced the global rollout of its new Visa Commercial Solutions (VCS) Hub, a platform designed to modernise and streamline commercial payments for issuers and fintechs.

Visa said the hub, unveiled after a successful pilot, is expected to deliver a smarter and more integrated experience, underpinned by next-generation artificial intelligence.

It offers a consolidated ecosystem for managing payables, embedded payments and data insights, aiming to replace fragmented systems with a unified, intelligent solution.

The company explained that for users, the VCS Hub provides end-to-end payables capabilities, enabling invoice and supplier payments alongside flexible ad hoc transactions.

It is also said to support embedded payments, with seamless integration into accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, helping businesses manage payments securely and efficiently.

Visa added that the platform would continue to expand, with AI-powered enhancements including automated accounts payable workflows, predictive cash flow optimisation, real-time analytics, and personalised recommendations.

The company believes this will help issuers and fintechs unlock new revenue streams and deliver differentiated services to their clients.

“Visa is not just modernising commercial payments, we’re reinventing them,” said Gloria Colgan, senior vice president and global head of product, Visa Commercial Solutions. “With GenAI at the heart of the VCS Hub, we’re giving our partners the tools to amaze their clients, unlock new revenue streams and shape the future of money movement.”

Visa is inviting issuers and fintechs to engage with the platform, positioning the launch as part of its broader push to redefine the landscape of business payments worldwide.