Stripe Opens New Dublin Headquarters

Stripe has opened its new Dublin headquarters at One Wilton Park, tripling its office space as part of its next phase of global growth.

The company said the new 14,500-square-metre site will serve as one of two global headquarters alongside San Francisco.

The opening ceremony was attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who praised Stripe as “a true Irish success story.” He said, “We are committed to ensuring Ireland remains competitive on a global stage and an attractive home for businesses like Stripe to thrive in the long term.”

Stripe cofounder John Collison said the move underscored the company’s confidence in Ireland’s digital future. “The Irish internet economy is sucking diesel, and this new headquarters will help us support growth for businesses all across Europe,” he said.

Stripe now serves 70,000 Irish businesses and solopreneurs, adding 2,000 new users each month.

Since 2016, Irish payment volumes processed via Stripe have increased 100-fold, with 70% of users now selling internationally.

The company said the new Dublin office will expand its engineering, product, operations, and sales teams, while supporting users in adopting frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence and stablecoins.

IDA Ireland’s chief executive, Michael Lohan, said the expansion “reinforces Ireland’s position as a leading destination for global technology companies” and reflects strong confidence in the nation’s talent and innovation.