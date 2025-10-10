Payroc Completes Acquisition of BlueSnap to Boost Global Payments Capabilities

Payments platform Payroc has completed its acquisition of BlueSnap, the Boston-based payment orchestration and accounts receivable (AR) automation provider, creating a unified platform for global digital commerce.

The merger combines Payroc’s direct acquiring network with BlueSnap’s API-first orchestration technology, delivering a single integration for cross-border, card-not-present transactions and automated billing.

The transaction, announced in July, officially closed on 9 October.

“This close marks an important milestone for Payroc,” said Jim Oberman, chief executive officer of Payroc. “With BlueSnap’s orchestration layer integrated into our acquiring network, we can deliver enterprise-grade global CNP coverage and automated receivables at scale.”

Gavin Cicchinelli, president of BlueSnap, said the acquisition was “a game-changer” for customers, who would now benefit from “scaled distribution and enhanced resources to accelerate global innovation.”

The combined company aims to simplify payment complexity and reduce time-to-market for merchants and software providers expanding internationally.

Customers will gain access to local acquiring in key markets, unified reconciliation workflows, and improved developer tools.

Payroc said the integration marks a significant step in redefining global payments, positioning the company to deliver embedded payments and automation at enterprise scale for businesses worldwide.