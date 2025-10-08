PayPal Launches Ads Manager to Help Small Businesses Tap Retail Media Boom

PayPal said Tuesday that it has launched PayPal Ads Manager, a new platform designed to help small businesses turn their websites and apps into revenue-generating retail media networks.

The service, unveiled in San Jose, gives small merchants the ability to host and manage digital ads directly through their PayPal Merchant Portal, creating new income streams at no upfront cost.

PayPal said businesses can integrate an SDK within minutes and start earning ad revenue from non-competing brands.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but they’ve been locked out of the retail media revolution,” said Mark Grether, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PayPal Ads. “PayPal Ads Manager changes that equation entirely.”

The tool is said to leverage PayPal’s 25 years of transaction data, allowing advertisers to target high-purchase intent shoppers based on real buying behaviour rather than browsing history.

Small businesses can also use AI-powered creative tools to design ad campaigns and manage cross-channel promotions across PayPal’s network and social media.

Retail media has become one of the fastest-growing segments in digital advertising, but participation has been largely limited to large retailers. PayPal’s move aims to democratise access to this multibillion-dollar market.

PayPal Ads Manager will launch in early 2026 in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany.