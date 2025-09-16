JPMorgan Chase and Plaid Extend Data Access Agreement

JPMorgan Chase and the financial technology firm Plaid have announced the extension of their long-standing data access agreement.

The move is said to ensure that Chase customers can continue to connect safely to a wide range of financial services.

The companies explained that the renewed deal formalises pricing structures and outlines commitments by both companies to provide consumers with secure, reliable, and consistent access to their banking data.

It also includes provisions for joint investment in technology to further improve data connectivity, reinforcing the role of open banking in driving innovation.

Melissa Feldsher, Head of Consumer Payments at JPMorganChase, said the extension underlined the bank’s commitment to customer choice.

“JPMorganChase has a long history of working with Plaid and we’re excited that partnership will continue and the open banking ecosystem will continue to thrive,” stated Feldsher.

“Today’s announcement will ensure that our customers can continue to quickly, safely, and securely access their financial data for years to come and stay connected to the products they rely on every day.”

Plaid’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Sager said the deal safeguarded consumer rights. “We have always believed consumers should have the right to access and share their own financial data, and JPMorganChase has been a partner in that effort. This extended agreement ensures ongoing access for the millions of Chase customers who rely on Plaid every day to connect with the products and services they trust.”

The partnership continues to support Chase customers’ use of financial management, payments, and investment tools through trusted third-party providers.