Jingle Pay Partners with Western Union on Cross-Border Money Transfers

Jingle Pay, a digital financial services platform operating across the Middle East & South Asia, announced Monday that it has teamed up with Western Union to facilitate international money transfers, also known as remittances, from select markets.

Under the new agreement, Jingle Pay stated that it will serve as a “key partner for Western Union,” supporting the flow of cross-border money transfers directly to bank accounts and mobile wallets.

This positions Jingle Pay as a key remittance partner within Western Union’s extensive global network.

Amir Fardghassemi, Chief Executive Officer of Jingle Pay, highlighted the importance of this alliance, stating that the “partnership is a defining milestone in Jingle Pay’s journey.”

“Being selected by Western Union to deliver their transactions from multiple send markets is a testament to our platform’s reliability and scale,” Fardghassemi commented.

He added that they are proud to enable faster and more accessible remittance experiences for communities reliant on cross-border support.

Giovanni Angelini, President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Western Union, commented on their commitment to connecting customers globally through fast and trusted services, viewing the collaboration with Jingle Pay as an “important step in furthering this commitment, expanding access to financial services and driving greater financial inclusion where it matters most.”

Both companies are also reportedly exploring future expansion into additional high-demand corridors to further enhance their global money transfer services.