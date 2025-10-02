Corpay Joins UK Faster Payments Service to Boost Real-Time GBP Transactions

Corpay said Wednesday that it has joined the United Kingdom’s Faster Payment Service (FPS), strengthening its payments infrastructure and offering clients quicker, more reliable transactions in sterling.

The corporate payments firm, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said the move marks a key milestone for its cross-border business and enhances its ability to serve both domestic and international clients operating in GBP.

Pay.UK’s chief operating officer, David Morris, explained that FPS, operated by Pay.UK, provides fast, secure and low-cost transfers and has become central to the UK’s retail payments landscape since its launch in 2008.

By integrating with FPS, Corpay customers are now expected to benefit from near-instant transfers for inbound and outbound payments, as well as dedicated account numbers linked to Corpay’s sort code, which is connected to both FPS and the CHAPS system.

The firm said the step also strengthens its Multi-Currency Account offering, enabling clients to manage and move funds across currencies more efficiently.

Tim Watson, chief product and digital innovation officer at Corpay Cross-Border Solutions, said: “Today’s clients expect immediacy, not just in how they shop or communicate, but in how they move money. By joining the Faster Payments network, we are meeting that demand with a modernised GBP payment experience that is fast, seamless, and aligned with the real-time expectations of global businesses.”

Morris added that FPS already processes billions of pounds in real-time payments daily. He stated that Corpay’s participation highlights the system’s role in meeting the evolving needs of businesses and consumers.