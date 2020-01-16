ATFX teams up with major payment providers for LATAM and the Middle East

Fintech company and brokerage ATFX has announced earlier this week that it has teamed up with three specialist payment services providers CASHU, Perfect Money and AstroPay. The company aims to provide better service to clients in 20 different countries across LATAM and the Middle East.

AstroPay will provide trusted and secure payment solutions for Latin America region. CASHU and Perfect Money will be responsible for the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) region.

ATFX’s partnership with PSPs adds more security to the offer, as these firms have their own risk management and work closely with data providers and merchant services companies.

LeapRate reminds that ATFX has been quite proactive in taking cybersecurity measures. The company has recently launched a brand new face recognition technology for trading account opening. In order to fight off increasing identity fraud, the firm has teamed up with Electronic IDentification, providing a single solution for all things compliance and user onboarding.

