Stocks are in play as tensions decrease

The current week in the financial markets was a week of revival for US stocks and stock indices: Nasdaq and S&P 500 have reached the all-time-high again after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Despite the local tension and some missile exchange, the situation seems to be resolved: according to Flightradar, the sky above Iran is already open, and markets are getting quiet.

The rotation of capital to the US stocks was not fully reflected for other indices: DAX, FTSE100 and Hang Seng have shown limited momentum, whereas Japanese Nikkei was more active, but still far from achieving all-time-highs.

Thus, we can conclude that the “Sell America” narrative is stepping back in the agenda after resolving the crisis in the Middle East (at least for the time being). The short-end treasury bond yields were declining in the beginning of the week signaling the “yield spread inversion”, but later on the situation had improved.

The US GDP had contracted by 0.5% in Q1, 2025, according to the latest GDP report, which has revived some recession fears, but not much, considering stock indices climbing to new peaks. Despite that, the probability of the interest rate kept unchanged for September 2025 falls to below 10%.

That keeps pressuring the US dollar, and holds demand for safe havens still at a pretty high level despite some reviving optimism for cyclical assets.

Today, in this article, we will focus specifically on stocks, as they get on the radar of traders with a decent bullish rally.

CME

Financial sector keeps the momentum along with the tech sector.

With the $1.64 billion in revenue (+10% YoY) and $2.80 EPS, beating forecasts, the stocks gets on the radar of hedge-funds and investment companies.

Net income surpassed $1 billion, and ADV rose 13% YoY to 29.8 million contracts, with record volumes across all major asset classes—including rates, equities, commodities, and crypto.

From a technical point of view, the stock positions around the static support level of $270. Given the overall position of the financial sector relatively low compared to the tech sector, we may expect it to bounce higher to the resistance level of $290.

TME

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is a Chinese tech and entertainment giant, among the world’s largest by market cap. Headquartered in Shenzhen, it was founded in 1998 by Pony Ma and others. In Q1, Tencent’s revenue rose 13% YoY to ¥180 billion (~$25 billion), beating expectations. Net profit grew 14% to ¥47.8 billion, and non-IFRS operating profit jumped 18%, driven by efficiency gains. Gaming, fintech, cloud, and media all outperformed, boosting investor confidence.

It’s benefiting from the AI rebound and shows solid momentum. The uptrend may continue if the price bounces off the lower line of its ascending channel.