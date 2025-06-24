J.P. Morgan Unveils New Features for Self-Directed Investing Platform

In a release, J.P. Morgan said it is offering a streamlined fixed income experience designed to make bond investing more accessible to retail clients.

J.P. Morgan has introduced a suite of new tools for its Self-Directed Investing platform, the bank recently revealed.

The update, available via the Chase mobile app and Chase.com, is said to allow users to explore and trade corporate bonds, Treasuries, municipal bonds, and brokered CDs with simplified navigation and enhanced filtering tools.

Among the key additions is a Yield Comparison Table, enabling investors to compare returns across fixed income products by selected timeframes.

The bank explained that a new Customisable Screener allows users to filter investments by asset type and criteria, while a Streamlined Trade Ticket reduces steps and improves clarity around yields and pricing.

“Fixed income investments are a key part of a diversified portfolio,” said Paul Vienick, Head of Online Investing at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “We have built an easy-to-navigate experience for fixed income that will feel familiar to stock investors.”

The launch is part of J.P. Morgan’s broader push to improve digital investing tools, following previous enhancements including fractional shares, portfolio comparison features, trust accounts and margin trading.

Andrea Finan, Head of J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing, added: “These new features are just the beginning. We encourage clients to watch this space as we continue to innovate and elevate the investing experience.”