iFX Expo LATAM 2025 recap: Exness Affiliates sets the bar for affiliate programs in Latin America

The Exness booth showcased a limited-time, tailored CPA offer with attractive conditions and payouts up to 750 USD per unique user. This generated significant interest from potential affiliate partners.

The Exness Affiliate team effectively engaged with local partners, strengthening relationships and exploring new collaborations.

Martin Scariati, Exness Affiliate Marketing Manager in LATAM, contributed valuable insights to the “E-Trading Marketing: Digitalize to Capitalize” panel, demonstrating Exness’ expertise in the field.

Attendees enjoyed networking, entertainment, and photo opportunities with the star, followed by an engaging quiz with prizes, including a signed Márquez jersey.

Exness sponsored the iFX Night Party, which featured a special appearance by football star and coach Rafael Márquez.

Exness was honored with the “Best Broker in LATAM” award at the UF Awards during iFX Expo LATAM 2025, recognizing its industry leadership, transparent practices, and innovative partnership solutions. This accolade reinforces Exness’ commitment to exceptional services and its leading position in the Latin American market.

This accolade gives affiliates a powerful promotional tool to drive conversions by partnering with the region’s top broker.