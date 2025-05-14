iFX Expo LATAM 2025 recap: Exness Affiliates sets the bar for affiliate programs in Latin America

Exness Affiliates made a significant impact at the iFX Expo LATAM 2025, held from 9 to 10 April 2025. The event successfully highlighted Exness’ strong presence and commitment to the rapidly growing Latin American market, featuring a unique LATAM CPA offer and a prestigious award.
“Latin America is a key growth region for Exness, and iFX Expo LATAM was the perfect opportunity to strengthen our partnerships on the ground. The affiliate landscape here is evolving fast, and we’re committed to creating long-term value by equipping our partners with the right tools, local expertise, and flexible, high-performing programs,” – Alfonso Cardalda, Chief Marketing Officer at Exness
iFX Expo LATAM 2025 highlights from Exness Affiliates:
Exclusive LATAM CPA Offer: The Exness booth showcased a limited-time, tailored CPA offer with attractive conditions and payouts up to 750 USD per unique user. This generated significant interest from potential affiliate partners.
Networking opportunities: The Exness Affiliate team effectively engaged with local partners, strengthening relationships and exploring new collaborations.
Expert panel participation: Martin Scariati, Exness Affiliate Marketing Manager in LATAM, contributed valuable insights to the “E-Trading Marketing: Digitalize to Capitalize” panel, demonstrating Exness’ expertise in the field.
iFX Night Party sponsorship: Exness sponsored the iFX Night Party, which featured a special appearance by football star and coach Rafael Márquez. Attendees enjoyed networking, entertainment, and photo opportunities with the star, followed by an engaging quiz with prizes, including a signed Márquez jersey.
“Best Broker in LATAM” award: Exness was honored with the “Best Broker in LATAM” award at the UF Awards during iFX Expo LATAM 2025, recognizing its industry leadership, transparent practices, and innovative partnership solutions. This accolade reinforces Exness’ commitment to exceptional services and its leading position in the Latin American market. This accolade gives affiliates a powerful promotional tool to drive conversions by partnering with the region’s top broker.
“The iFX Expo LATAM 2025 event was a fantastic opportunity to connect with Latin American partners and showcase our unique LATAM CPA offer. We are thrilled with the positive response and the “Best Broker in LATAM” award, which is a testament to our commitment to this market and makes us more attractive as an affiliate program from the top broker in LATAM,” – Jana Ivanov, Exness Affiliate Marketing Team Lead.
LATAM market focus
The LATAM affiliate market is projected to grow approximately 7.4% annually and reach 1.5 billion USD within the next five to seven years*. Exness recognizes this potential and offers a specialized CPA (cost per action) program.
This program has its own platform, which features various localized Spanish promo assets, a real-time tracking system, multiple payout options, seamless withdrawals, and dedicated affiliate manager support designed to maximize affiliate earnings. It’s designed for affiliate networks, advertising agencies, influencers, trading academies, and broker comparison websites in the LATAM market.