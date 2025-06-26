IC Markets Continues AEL Partnership For 2 More Years

IC Markets has recently extended its partnership with AEL for two more seasons as a Gold sponsor, signalling a continued commitment to Cypriot sports, where it also holds offices.

The recent news follows a period of significant activity for IC Markets, with the company actively expanding its global footprint with new licenses and strategic hires.

The firm recently secured a license in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), enabling it to tap into the burgeoning Middle East market. This move aims to provide traders in the region with fast execution and low spreads, catering to both novice and experienced participants. The region is growing in attention, and is seen as a key area for international expansion for numbers forex and CFD brokers.

IC Markets also hired Jason Hughes as GM to head up the Middle East expansion, signalling their intent with the addition of the eToro alum.

Similarly, IC Markets received regulatory approval from the Kenyan Capital Markets Authority last year, marking its entry into the African market and demonstrating a clear strategy for growth in emerging economies.