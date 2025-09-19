Google and PayPal Announce Multiyear Partnership to Transform Digital Commerce

Earlier this week, Google and PayPal announced a multi-year strategic partnership aimed at reshaping global commerce through the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced payment infrastructure.

The collaboration will focus on creating seamless digital transactions across platforms and devices, with both companies committing to develop innovations that set a new benchmark for the commerce ecosystem.

“PayPal is a leader in digital commerce, and we’re excited to expand our work together to make online transactions simpler and more secure,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

He added that Google’s AI capabilities will be embedded into PayPal’s services to strengthen both performance and security.

PayPal CEO Alex Chriss said the partnership would “redefine what’s possible at global scale,” adding: “Together with Google, we are leading the way for digital commerce, ensuring greater opportunities for merchants and users worldwide.”

Key initiatives are said to include the development of agentic shopping experiences powered by Google AI, designed to personalise transactions and advance emerging standards in agent-driven commerce.

PayPal’s global payment infrastructure will be central to these offerings, complemented by identity verification and data-driven personalisation.

PayPal’s branded checkout, Hyperwallet and Payouts services will also be more deeply integrated across Google’s platforms, including Google Ads, Play and Cloud.

In addition, PayPal Enterprise Payments will become one of the key card payment processors for Google’s core products.

The companies also confirmed that PayPal will work with Google Cloud to reimagine its technology stack, supporting the evolution of its next-generation payments platform.