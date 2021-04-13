Freetrade recruits industry veterans for international expansion

Broomé boasts over 15 years’ experience in financial markets and joins the Freetrade team from JPMorgan Chase. He has held leadership positions in companies such as ICAP, TriOptima, E*TRADE Financial and Skandia. At JPMorgan, Broomé has most recently worked as Chief Compliance Officer of Sweden and Finland, and had previously worked as Head of Compliance for NEX Group’s optimisation division.

I was drawn to Freetrade because of their clear mission to make investing more accessible and their emphasis on building a business that is aligned with their customers’ interests.

Freetrade have announced three major senior appointments in preparation for its expansion across Europe. Based in the UK, Freetrade is a stock exchange platform which functions without commission. Now working its way across Europe, the platform has announced Torbjörn Ericsson and Annica Lundblad as its new Non-Executive Directors, while other industry veteran Karl Broomé has been appointed as Managing Director in Sweden.

In his new Sweden-based Managing Director role, Broomé is expected to work in close quarters with both European and national regulators in an attempt to establish operations while speeding up Freetrade’s expansion into Europe.

Annica Lundblad has been known to hold a number of senior roles within the investment management and financial services industry, and also currently sits on the board of a variety of organisations. Lundblad has gained vast experience from firms including PwC, Handelsbanken and SPP/Storebrand Group.

Also bringing along a wealth of financial market experience, Torbjörn Ericsson is recognised for his work as Chief Executive at Sweden’s sole automated clearinghouse, Bankgirot. He has also held chairman positions for both Nordic and Swedish Securities Dealer organisations.

These appointments follow Freetrade having raised $50 million for international growth and major product developments. Freetrade first revealed back in November its hopes to expand into Sweden as its first international leap, and since then has made moves into France, and opened up an office in Australia.

Adam Dodds, Founder and CEO of Freetrade, said: