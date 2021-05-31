eToro partners with Racing League

Global trading company eToro has announced its partnership with Racing League to become an official partner of a team competing in the 2021 competition.
The official announcement stated that Yorkshire trainers Richard Fahey and Tim Easterby will be part of eToro Racing and William Easterby will be their Racing Manager.
William Easterby said:
We are really excited to be working with eToro, the World’s leading social investment platform. We look forward to promoting their fantastic brand. We thank them for their generous support.
The jockeys Paddy Mathers, David Allan and Paul Hanagan, part of the eToro Racing team, will wear the distinctive green colours. They will be one of two teams from Yorkshire competing in the Racing League.
Dylan Holman, global sponsorship senior manager at eToro commented:
We are delighted to add eToro Racing to our global sponsorship programme. As a leading investment platform with over 20m registered users worldwide, we believe sponsorships are a powerful tool for delivering financial education and opening up the global markets to everyone. We are excited to be partnering with Racing League and see this as an opportunity to reach a new community and get more people interested in investing.
Earlier in May, eToro signed a three-year sponsorship deal to become a major partner of Rugby Australia. The company will also be a major Wallabies partner until the end of 2023. The eToro logo will appear on all official branding and on the back right of shorts on the Wallaby kit.
In September last year, eToro expanded its investment in football clubs across Europe with the launch of twelve new sponsorships in the UK and Germany. As an active football club sponsor in Europe, eToro extended UK Premier League partnerships with Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Southampton. Additionally, the company also included West Bromwich Albion and Burnley to its portfolio.
Oli Harris, CMO at Racing League added:
eToro are the leading brand in their space and we are very lucky to have them as a team partner. They will offer our audience the chance to learn about trading, whether stocks or crypto, via bespoke webinars and educational content. It really is a great partnership with a brand that has a growing presence in sport worldwide.