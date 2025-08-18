Ebury Remains the Official Fintech Partner of Southampton Football Club for 2025/26 Season

Ebury has extended its partnership with Southampton Football Club, continuing as the Championship side’s Official Fintech Partner for the 2025/26 season.

The renewed agreement builds on the collaboration first established in October 2024 and will see Ebury continue to provide its payments and currency exchange expertise to support the club’s growth.

Southampton FC, which was relegated last season, will also maintain access to Ebury’s online payments platform, money transfer services and FX solutions.

As part of the deal, Ebury’s branding will remain visible across St Mary’s Stadium, including on LED boards and big screens during matchdays.

The fintech, which operates from more than 40 offices worldwide, has expanded its global sports portfolio in recent years, with partnerships that include Aston Villa, Rangers and PSV Eindhoven.

Its dedicated sports business unit offers services ranging from cross-border payments and FX risk management to sponsorship transactions, merchandising and player trading.

Peter Brooks, Global Head of Sports at Ebury, said: “We’re thrilled to extend our role as Official Fintech Partner of Southampton Football Club in the upcoming second and third seasons and look forward to their ongoing success in the championship.

“In today’s football industry, clubs like Southampton require fast, secure and globally connected financial solutions – exactly the kind of support Ebury specialises in delivering.”

Dave Driver, Finance Director at Southampton FC, added: “Ebury has been a fantastic partner to work with, providing a high level of expertise to support our finance operations. Together, we’re excited to keep building on the strong foundation we’ve created.”