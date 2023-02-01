B2Broker expands white label offering with Match-Trader

B2Broker, technology and liquidity provider, has added Match-Trader Match-Trade Technologies’ white-label trading platform.
B2Broker already offers two MetaTrader platforms and integrated with cTrader last year. The company also offers the B2Trader platform for crypto exchanges and B2Margin for margin exchanges.
Artur Azizov, CEO, B2Broker, commented:
We are happy to add Match-Trader to our White Label offerings, which already include MetaTrader, cTrader, and B2Trader. I am pleased to say that the Match-Trader White Label solution is already fully integrated with B2BinPay and B2Core. Brokers that want to diversify their business and offer various platforms to their users may do so with B2Broker’s While Label Offerings.
The Match-Trader platform, developed by platform provider Match-Trade Technologies, was launched in 2019.
Match-Trade Technologies’ CEO, Michał Karczewski, said:
I am extremely proud of our entire team seeing how the platform we have been developing over the years gains the interest of the largest players on the forex technology market. Match-Trader is a universal platform; our wide range of APIs allows server owners to easily integrate it into their current setup to create a complete and unique trading ecosystem. B2Broker offers a wide range of tools for Brokers that will certainly enrich our platform and make the White Label solutions market even more competitive.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.