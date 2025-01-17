ATFX Connect Partners as Diamond Sponsor at iFX Expo Dubai 2025

The iFX Expo Dubai 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 14 to 16, served as a vibrant hub for brokers, technology providers, and financial professionals to exchange ideas and explore advancements in forex trading, fintech, and liquidity solutions. As the Diamond Sponsor, ATFX Connect fostered meaningful connections, led insightful discussions, and showcased its tailored institutional trading solutions.

ATFX Connect’s contributions were further recognized with the prestigious Best Institutional Broker MEA, a testament to its continued dedication to innovation, client success, and excellence in financial services. Through its sponsorship and active participation, ATFX Connect reinforced its position as a trusted partner for businesses navigating the evolving trading landscape.

The iFX Expo Dubai 2025 featured a dynamic agenda, with discussions centered on the future of forex trading, fintech innovations, and liquidity provision. ATFX Connect’s sponsorship created opportunities for attendees to engage with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge technologies, and enhance their trading strategies. The event proved to be a must-attend gathering for traders, brokers, and fintech professionals seeking to stay ahead in the financial services sector.

ATFX Connect was represented by a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Siju Daniel, Chief Commercial Officer of ATFX, Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect, and Hormoz Faryar, Managing Director of ATFX Connect MENA.

ATFX Connect is proud of the valuable connections made and the knowledge shared during the event. We look forward to continuing our commitment to providing tailored solutions and world-class services to help empower businesses in the trading industry.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management’s vision was to expand the broker’s global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)