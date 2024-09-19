Barchart and SIGMA Join Forces to Deliver AI-Powered Trading Insights

On Wednesday, market data leader Barchart and financial technology company SIGMA Financial AI announced a strategic partnership to provide traders and investors with cutting-edge tools and insights.

The companies said in a press release that the partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies and deliver cutting-edge tools and insights for traders.

The partnership hinges on integrating Barchart’s extensive market data across various asset classes with SIGMA’s AI-driven analytics platform, with the integration expected to create a wide-ranging solution. This solution will give users access to advanced analytics, real-time insights, and actionable knowledge.

SIGMA’s machine learning tools, powered by Barchart’s data, will help users identify new trading opportunities and refine their strategies. The integration of Barchart’s data feeds, including analytics, fundamental data, pricing information, and news, is expected to provide users with real-time insights for faster decision-making.

Additionally, SIGMA will collaborate with Barchart to produce educational content on Barchart.com. The companies said the content, powered by AI, will offer deep market analysis, data-driven trends, and actionable insights to help users improve their trading strategies and uncover valuable investment opportunities.

“We are thrilled to partner with SIGMA,” said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. “Together, we are combining our strengths in data and analytics to provide traders and investors with the best tools and insights to navigate the complexities of today’s markets.”

Rachel Przybylski, CPO of Sigma Financial, stated: “The collaboration showcases Sigma’s AIMA (AI Market Analytics) platform and its ability to create at scale personalized market analytics in natural language.”