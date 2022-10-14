CySEC and General Capital Brokers reach a €120K settlement

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has reached a settlement with General Capital Brokers (GCB) Ltd for possible violations of the law.
The Cypriot regulator detailed that the settlement was reached following an investigation of the period from November 2020 to October 2021 regarding Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorization compliance and general principles and information to clients.
According to the CySEC website, GCB operates the following approved domains: www.gcb.com.cy and www.t1markets.com.
