Plus500 Expansion Continues Into Canadian Market

The move, announced earlier this week, allows Plus500 to offer over-the-counter (OTC) products directly to Canadian clients, marking a pivotal moment for the company as it broadens its reach and diversifies its revenue streams.

Plus500 has made a significant stride in its international expansion strategy by securing a license from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organisation (CIRO).

The Canadian market entry is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives undertaken by Plus500 to fuel growth.

In March, the company acquired Indian financial services firm Mehta Equities for approximately $20 million, signaling its intent to tap into emerging markets.

This acquisition, coupled with regulatory approvals in regions like the UAE, demonstrates Plus500’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and securing its position as a leading player in the online trading space.

The expansion comes at a time when Plus500 has seen user acquisition slow compared to the same period last year. The company reported a 5% decrease Y/Y in revenues to $205.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, with underlying earnings falling by 9% to $93.8 million. The company added 26,897 new customers during this period, a 16% year-on-year decline, bringing the total active customers to 130,514.