Swiss Finance & Property Group Adopts Broadridge Platform to Modernise Investment Operations

Swiss Finance & Property Group (SFP Group), a leading Swiss real estate asset manager with more than $15 billion in assets under management, has selected Broadridge Financial Solutions to overhaul its investment management technology, marking a major step in its digital transformation strategy.

Broadridge said in a press release on Tuesday that the agreement will see SFP Group implement Broadridge’s fully integrated, front-to-back SaaS platform, covering trade order and execution management, portfolio and risk management, compliance, middle-office operations, and regulatory reporting.

The rollout also includes Broadridge’s SWIFT services and trade settlement monitoring, with performance measurement and portfolio simulation supported by Confluence’s Revolution platform.

“Technology plays a vital role in our strategic roadmap as we continue to scale our award-winning asset management business,” said Nicolas Di Maggio, CEO of Swiss Finance & Property AG.

He added that Broadridge’s platform would “strengthen operational resilience, and smarter, more agile decision-making,” aligning the firm’s infrastructure with its long-term growth and regulatory goals.

The new system is expected to deliver seamless integration between Broadridge’s trade blotter and execution tools, creating a unified experience for traders and portfolio managers.

Broadridge added that enhanced connectivity to the SIX Swiss Exchange and BX Swiss will improve settlement efficiency, while automated trade and transaction reporting aims to eliminate manual work and reduce compliance risks.

Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International, said the partnership highlights “growing demand from global asset managers for scalable, future-ready technology.”

SFP Group said the upgrade follows a multi-year evaluation aimed at replacing legacy systems to boost transparency, reduce manual processes, and support continued business growth.