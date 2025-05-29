Robinhood Rolls Out Desktop Trading Platform to UK Customers

Online brokerage Robinhood said Wednesday that it has launched its browser-based desktop trading platform, Robinhood Legend, for customers in the United Kingdom.

Designed specifically for desktop use, Robinhood Legend allows users to personalise their trading setup, access real-time data, and trade US stocks commission-free.

It also offers options trading on US stocks and indices for $0.50 per contract, without foreign exchange fees.

“The goal is for Robinhood to be the number one platform for active investors globally,” said Jordan Sinclair, president of Robinhood UK. “Robinhood Legend gives UK investors the speed, precision, and customisation they need to stay ahead of the curve — with a platform that’s powerful, intuitive, beautifully designed, and free.”

With more than 11 million UK residents currently investing via desktop platforms, Robinhood sees a clear opportunity.

Its research is said to show that many traders are dissatisfied with existing platforms, citing poor customisation and complex navigation.

Robinhood Legend includes advanced charting with 10 chart types, over 80 technical indicators, and the ability to view up to eight charts in a single window.

Traders can also monitor assets in real time and generate orders directly from charts or watchlists.

The platform began rolling out to UK users on Wednesday and will be available to all Robinhood customers in the coming weeks.