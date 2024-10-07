Euronext Expands Single Stock Options Offering

On Monday, pan-European market infrastructure firm Euronext announced the launch of an expanded range of Single Stock Options from Germany, Ireland, and Portugal.

The company said in its press release that it believes the expansion further solidifies its position as a key player in the European derivatives market.

Euronext revealed it has introduced 21 new German Single Stock Options, completing its coverage of all DAX 40 Index constituents, along with six Irish and four Portuguese Single Stock Options.

Notably, the new Irish Single Stock Options mark a significant milestone for Euronext, as they are the first of their kind listed on Irish stocks.

“The new listings mark a significant milestone in Euronext’s federal model,” Euronext stated, adding that they provide investors with broader access to key European assets through a single order book. “Dedicated market makers will ensure on-screen liquidity for investors on the new stocks,” they commented.

Trading in the new options is powered by Euronext’s Optiq trading platform, known for its access to a large and diverse pool of liquidity.

Clearing is handled by Euronext Clearing, offering risk management and portfolio-wide margin efficiencies.

Euronext explained that its expansion of Single Stock Options aims to deliver greater value to investors by offering a wider range of European options on a single platform.

In addition to competitive pricing, investors can also benefit from clearing efficiencies through Euronext Clearing and the use of local Central Securities Depositories (CSDs), leading to reduced settlement fees and improved post-trade capabilities.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade at Euronext, stated: “This growth of our derivatives offer was made possible following the successful completion of the expansion of Euronext Clearing to all markets across the Euronext Group.

“It not only allows us to broaden our equity derivatives offering, but also paves the way for future product launches as part of our new strategic plan, which will be announced in November, leveraging the full strength of our integrated pan-European model.”