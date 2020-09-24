EBS Institutional announces connectivity to HIS Market’s thinkFolio investment management platform

Electronic trading platforms and technology services provider in FX markets and part of CME Group, EBS announced connectivity between EBS Institutional (EBSI) execution management system and multi-asset investment management platform from HIS Markit, thinkFolio.
This new service will be in place by the fourth quarter of 2020. thinkFolio clients will have access to EBSI’s execution functionality to reduce their trading costs. In addition, mutual clients of HIS Markit and EBSI will be able to take advantage of thinkFolio’s cash and currency management capabilities, analytics and liquidity.
The integration of workflows across the two systems will allow portfolio managers to aggregate or split FX orders in thinkFolio before routing the orders to be executed through EBSI.
Hugh Whelan, Head of EBSI commented:
Client demand continues to grow for advanced functionality and consistent workflow management solutions. This link will improve our clients' experience, especially as IHS Markit's thinkFolio is often their system provider of choice. Connectivity between EBS Institutional and thinkFolio is a key milestone in our strategy to expand the suite of services we provide and efficiencies we can deliver to our client base.
Brett Schechterman, Managing Director and Global Head of Business for thinkFolio at IHS Markit said:
While multi-currency cash and FX management functionality have always been a core strength of thinkFolio, we are continuously evaluating opportunities to provide our clients with a richer suite of liquidity venues to support the implementation of their investment and hedging strategies. Our enhanced connectivity with EBSI will further extend our clients' access to liquidity across currencies, time zones, and FX products, enabling dynamic trading opportunities and ensuring competitive execution.