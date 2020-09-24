EBS Institutional announces connectivity to HIS Market’s thinkFolio investment management platform

Electronic trading platforms and technology services provider in FX markets and part of CME Group, EBS announced connectivity between EBS Institutional (EBSI) execution management system and multi-asset investment management platform from HIS Markit, thinkFolio.

This new service will be in place by the fourth quarter of 2020. thinkFolio clients will have access to EBSI’s execution functionality to reduce their trading costs. In addition, mutual clients of HIS Markit and EBSI will be able to take advantage of thinkFolio’s cash and currency management capabilities, analytics and liquidity.

The integration of workflows across the two systems will allow portfolio managers to aggregate or split FX orders in thinkFolio before routing the orders to be executed through EBSI.