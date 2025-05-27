Devexperts Partners with BridgeWise on Advanced AI Market Analysis

Devexperts announced Tuesday that it has partnered with BridgeWise to integrate AI-powered investment insights into its trading assistant, Devexa, enhancing how users access market intelligence.

The partnership aims to streamline the decision-making process for traders, eliminating the need to switch platforms or search for research.

Through the collaboration, the firm said Devexa now connects with Bridget, BridgeWise’s AI investment research engine, allowing traders to receive real-time equity recommendations, macroeconomic analysis, and fundamental data within the same interface they use to manage trades.

The feature is said to be available across multiple channels, including web, mobile, Discord, WhatsApp and Telegram.

Furthermore, Devexperts said the integration enables traders to ask natural-language questions such as “Should I buy Nvidia?” or “What is the short-term outlook for EUR/USD?” and receive instant, data-driven answers powered by BridgeWise.

Responses include peer comparisons, valuation metrics, dividend data, volatility figures and sector forecasts, all delivered via Devexa’s conversational interface.

“This is an exciting partnership that will bring a real added value to the Devexa proposition,” said Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts. “The integration will enable traders to receive real-time recommendations, as well as data to help inform investment decisions, directly within their platform.”

Dor Eligula, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at BridgeWise, said: “Partnering with Devexperts—who share our vision for making financial insights more intuitive and accessible—is one more step in that mission.”

“Together, we’re equipping users with powerful, data-driven tools to help them navigate today’s dynamic markets with clarity and confidence.”