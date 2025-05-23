Deutsche Börse’s SimCorp and Clearstream Launch Strategic Partnership

Deutsche Börse Group announced Thursday that SimCorp and Clearstream have launched a strategic partnership to integrate Clearstream’s post-trade services into SimCorp’s front-to-back investment platform, SimCorp One.

The collaboration aims to provide buy-side firms with access to a broader range of services and enhanced operational efficiency.

The first live product of the partnership is a fund data management service delivered through Clearstream’s Kneip platform.

This is said to allow SimCorp clients to outsource the dissemination of fund data, documents and regulatory reporting, helping to cut costs and streamline operations.

“This partnership gives investment managers additional ways to leverage investment management solutions based on access to market infrastructure solutions,” said Georg Hetrodt, Chief Executive Officer of SimCorp.

Clearstream and SimCorp—both owned by Deutsche Börse—plan to expand their joint offering to include fund distribution via the FundsDLT platform, enhanced transfer agency modules, collateral optimisation, and tri-party repo services.

“At Clearstream, we are thrilled to offer asset managers access to premier fund data and regulatory solutions as part of the SimCorp One ecosystem,” said Philippe Seyll, CEO of Clearstream Fund Services.

The initiative forms part of Deutsche Börse Group’s broader strategy to build a fully integrated buy-side ecosystem, combining trade and post-trade services.