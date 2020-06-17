UK-based FX broker Infinox Capital launches MetaTrader 5

Infinox Capital has rolled out MetaTrader 5 platform addition across its global offices. Its clients around the world can now trade forex pairs, commodities, indices, futures and equities on MetaTrader 5.
MetaTrader 5 implementation will give Infinox’s clients host of institutional trading tools including:
- Trading in more than 21 different timeframes
- A built-in economic calendar which delivers news from around the globe with possible impact on the markets
- Enabling clients to use 9 different order types
- Accessing Depth of Market features