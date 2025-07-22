UBS and LSEG Partner: Bank to Adopt Data and Analytics Solutions

UBS Group AG and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) revealed Tuesday that they have entered into a long-term strategic partnership aimed at enhancing UBS’s data infrastructure and accelerating innovation across its global operations.

Under the agreement, UBS will adopt LSEG’s full suite of data and analytics solutions spanning asset classes, business lines and the full trade lifecycle.

The press release states that the multi-year deal is designed to support UBS’s integration programme and broader strategic growth plans by streamlining data access, governance and cataloguing across the bank.

According to UBS, the move will deliver operational efficiencies and cost synergies while helping the bank serve clients with greater precision.

“This expanded partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and delivering differentiated value to our clients,” said Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO of UBS.

A central component of the partnership is said to be the adoption of next-generation capabilities via LSEG Workspace, including AI-powered modelling tools, cloud-native analytics, and enhanced interoperability with platforms like Microsoft Teams and Excel.

LSEG CEO David Schwimmer said the collaboration aligns with LSEG’s commitment to helping financial institutions meet evolving demands.

“We look forward to working closely with UBS to enable mutual, sustainable growth for both organisations, and the wider market,” he said.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two institutions.