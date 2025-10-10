Tradeweb Expands Algorithmic Execution for U.S. Treasuries

Tradeweb Markets announced Thursday that it has expanded its algorithmic execution capabilities for U.S. Treasuries, enhancing institutional clients’ access to liquidity and advanced execution tools.

The upgrade extends Tradeweb’s dealer algo suite, allowing asset managers, hedge funds and institutional investors to execute orders over a defined period while maintaining relationships with bank counterparties.

The new functionality brings J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley onto the platform as early adopters, with more dealers expected to follow.

“This new offering creates an environment where clients can choose from sophisticated algo execution strategies,” said Bhas Nalabothula, Managing Director and Head of U.S. Institutional Rates at Tradeweb.

“Tradeweb offers clients access to both dealer (bank) algos and proprietary algos, delivering a holistic approach for clients seeking greater flexibility.”

J.P. Morgan’s Liyan Yu said the collaboration provides “broader investor access to our leading U.S. Treasury algo strategies,” while Morgan Stanley’s Reed Staub described the initiative as “a flexible tool that helps achieve best execution in a rapidly evolving market.”

Tradeweb said the expansion aligns with its long-term goal of building a unified, multi-asset platform where algorithmic execution converges with its proprietary data offerings.