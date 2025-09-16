Trade Republic Enters Wealth Management, Announces Partnership with Apollo and EQT

Trade Republic said Monday that it is expanding beyond brokerage into wealth management, announcing a strategic partnership with Apollo and EQT to offer retail investors access to private markets from as little as €1.

The move comes as the Berlin-based platform surpasses 10 million customers across 18 European markets, with more than €150 billion in assets under management.

The company said it will introduce three new independent asset classes by the end of the year, beginning with private markets. Two further categories will follow in monthly intervals.

The firm explained that through fractional investing, Trade Republic customers can access a market that has traditionally been limited to institutional investors, who typically face minimum commitments of €10,000 and quarterly redemption terms.

In contrast, the platform will allow investments from €1 with the option to sell monthly via its internal marketplace.

For the first 30 days after launch, Trade Republic said customers will receive a 1% bonus on private markets investments, with no cap.

“Long-term wealth creation is more than just an ETF savings plan. It’s about the combination of various asset classes. Now, we are growing Trade Republic from brokerage into wealth management,” said Christian Hecker, co-founder of Trade Republic.

EQT’s Peter Beske Nielsen said the partnership would give individual investors access to a global private markets portfolio, “an opportunity historically reserved for institutional investors.” Apollo’s Veronique Fournier added that the initiative would advance “the continued democratisation of private markets” across Europe.