StoneX Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Intercam’s US Wealth Management Entities

StoneX Group revealed Monday that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Intercam Advisors, Inc. and Intercam Securities, Inc., the US-based wealth management subsidiaries of Intercam Holdings, Inc.

The deal marks a strategic move by the global financial services firm to deepen its presence in Latin America and broaden its investment product offering.

The proposed acquisition is subject to the negotiation and signing of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions.

“This transaction aligns with StoneX’s strategy of expanding its global wealth management footprint, particularly in Latin America, and providing clients with broader access to markets and investment products,” said Jay Carter, CEO of StoneX Wealth Management.

Intercam Advisors offers customers wealth and portfolio management solutions. Intercam Securities is a brokerage firm.

The acquisition is expected to complement StoneX’s existing operations and bolster its cross-border capabilities.

While financial terms were not disclosed, both parties confirmed they are working toward finalising the agreement in the near future.

StoneX, listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SNEX, operates a global financial services network. It offers services such as advanced digital platforms and end-to-end clearing and execution services.