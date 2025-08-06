StoneX Completes The Benchmark Company Acquisition, Expands Investment Banking Capabilities

StoneX Group said Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of The Benchmark Company, strengthening its investment banking and equity research offering and expanding its presence in key high-growth sectors.

The deal, first announced in March, sees Benchmark’s team and operations integrated into StoneX’s Institutional division.

The Benchmark brand will be retained in the near term to maintain client continuity.

Benchmark is known for its strong client relationships and expertise in sectors such as technology, industrials, consumer and healthcare.

The firm provides investment banking, equity research, and institutional sales and trading services.

“This acquisition represents a strategic step in broadening our capital markets capabilities,” said Jacob Rappaport, Global Head of Equities at StoneX. “With Benchmark’s deep sector expertise and client relationships, we are well-positioned to deliver differentiated value to corporate and institutional clients globally.”

Richard Messina, Founder and CEO of Benchmark, said the tie-up would allow the firm to scale its reach and deepen client support.

“The cultural alignment and entrepreneurial mindset were key drivers for us, and we look forward to accelerating growth together,” he commented.

Anthony Di Ciollo, President of StoneX Financial Inc., said the combined business offers the opportunity for “global growth and expansion,” adding that clients on both sides will benefit from enhanced resources and distribution.

StoneX said the acquisition enhances its capital markets capabilities and builds on its cross-asset global platform, further aligning the firm with the needs of corporate and institutional clients.