StoneX and Expana to Launch OTC Dairy Derivatives

StoneX Financial Europe GmbH, part of StoneX Group, announced on Tuesday a new partnership with Expana to launch over-the-counter (OTC) dairy derivatives referencing Expana’s IOSCO-assured EU dairy benchmarks.

The collaboration will initially introduce contracts for fat-filled milk powder and high-protein whey, before expanding to other dairy products.

The instruments will be available on StoneX Plus, allowing users to trade directly using Expana’s benchmarks and gain greater insight into market pricing and volatility.

“This collaboration marks a major milestone for the dairy industry,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Expana.

“By combining Expana’s independent IOSCO-assured benchmarks with StoneX’s unmatched leadership in OTC and futures dairy markets, we are building the tools that will underpin more effective and transparent dairy risk management for years to come.”

Liam Fenton, Global Head of Dairy & Food Group at StoneX, said the partnership will provide clients with reliable, independent benchmarks to improve liquidity and pricing visibility.

The firms said the new offering supports a more efficient global dairy market, helping producers, processors, and investors hedge against price fluctuations amid rising demand and volatile commodity costs.