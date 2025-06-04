Sterling Trading Tech Launches Overnight Trading in US NMS Equities

Sterling Trading Tech announced Wednesday that it has launched 24×5 global trading in US National Market System (NMS) equities.

The move allows the company’s clients to trade overnight via Blue Ocean ATS.

The new service is said to be available through Sterling’s OMS and forms part of the company’s broader global expansion strategy.

The firm explained in a press release that clients can now access US equities markets during overnight hours, complementing Sterling’s existing multi-asset class trading capabilities, which span equities, options, futures, fixed income, mutual funds, FX and crypto.

“All Sterling routing venues currently onboarded with Blue Ocean are available for overnight trading,” the company stated.

In addition, clients reportedly benefit from direct routing and real-time market data from Blue Ocean ATS.

Sterling has also introduced enhanced APIs that allow users to automate margin rate adjustments to account for overnight trading activity.

“At Sterling, we are committed to providing our clients with global access to trading in US equities, now extending into overnight hours,” said Jen Nayar, President and CEO of Sterling.

“At the same time, we continue to advance our OMS and intraday risk and margin measurement capabilities. These enhancements enable our clients to confidently navigate today’s volatile, unpredictable, and complex global markets.”