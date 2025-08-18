Standard Chartered Launches 4th VCC Sub-Fund

Standard Chartered has introduced its fourth variable capital company (VCC) sub-fund with the launch of Signature Select Global Income Plus, a multi-sector credit fund managed in partnership with PIMCO.

The company said in a release on Monday that the fund aims to provide diversified total returns with lower volatility and stronger downside protection by tapping into PIMCO’s best ideas across the credit spectrum, including high-yield bonds, emerging market debt and bank loans.

It is also said to feature a monthly distribution component, catering to income-seeking clients.

Initially, the product will be available to high-net-worth clients in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Eligible investors include those with Accredited Investor or Professional Investor status under Standard Chartered’s Private, Priority Private and Priority segments.

The bank plans to expand availability to additional markets in the months ahead.

Sumeet Bhambri, Global Head of Advisory and Managed Investments, Wealth Solutions at Standard Chartered, said: “As a leading international wealth manager, our aim is to provide a diverse suite of solutions to help our clients grow and manage their wealth.”

He added that through this latest partnership with PIMCO they now have a “diversified suite of four VCC sub-funds across all key asset classes – equity, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives – curated exclusively to meet our clients’ investment objectives.”

Standard Chartered established its VCC structure in June 2024 to create exclusive investment strategies by combining the expertise of global fund managers with its in-house specialists.